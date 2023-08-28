JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I looked back in my files of stories. This time last August, we were dealing with too much rain.

Whereas you’d almost need a search warrant to find the Pearl River this year, last year the river was high.

Recently, “heavy” and “rain” haven’t been used in the same sentence in a long time around here, unless someone was talking about the good old days.

The most recent take on the Pearl and the Rez is the reservoir is discharging more water than it has coming in right now and will continue to do so until it starts raining again. Don’t panic about that that either. It always starts back raining.

What changes for the worst usually swings around and changes for the better, including the wet-dry-then wet again weather cycles.

Here’s something you might check out while it is still dry and before the floods start again. Sky Lake up near Belzoni has the world’s largest bald cypress growing in it. Most of the time all you can see is the tree rising up out of the water at the end of the board walk. But if all holds to what usually happens in a Delta drought, you should be able to walk to the end of the boardwalk and see that tree trunk all the way into the Delta dirt about now.

The first time I saw the tree was in a drought like this. There was no Sky Lake Wildlife Management Area then, just a bunch of land Mark Simmons owned that he joined us as we explored the big hollow tree. Within a year after this, you couldn’t get out to it on dry land again. Last year, the water dropped enough to see the trunk again. Give it a shot if you’d like to see it on dry land before everything changes again.

And that’s the point of this story, I guess. Everything changes. It always has and always will. Today is not tomorrow. Hopefully, next change will be for the better.