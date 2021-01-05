Focused on Mississippi: Rain in the Delta

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Delta is flat. You can see a long ways off. On wet, cold, winter days, you can see gloom for miles and miles. Gloom and fog.

The most fun you can have on a Delta winter day like this is go inside, if you can. If you can’t, just endure it and make the most of it. That enduring, trying to put a silver lining on edgeless clouds, perhaps led to some of what the Delta is known for.

One example: Anyone who is a fan of Delta blues music could almost instinctively take one look at this landscape and unquestionably comprehend how Blues music could be born here. Two: Back in Greenville high school we had an English literature teacher explained her theory on why there are so many poets and novelist from England. She said it was because it is so foggy and dreary there that people have to look inside themselves for some imaginary life and develop story creating almost second nature.

About the time she was telling us about dreary old England, I looked out the classroom window and saw something that kind of looked like that, and it made me think that perhaps that’s why so many writers and poets come from the Delta. People having to image color and sunshine for themselves that isn’t really there on wet winter days.

So we endured bland winter days and appreciate the futility of levees that trap water in as much as keep it out in rainy winter, and developed the knack of extracting the pretty from the plainness. It’s always there.

And we came to understand that the sun always comes out again, sooner or later, even in the Delta.

