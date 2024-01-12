ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – I visited my friend, Lee Washington, in Rolling Fork to see how he was coming along getting his art gallery up and running again. He makes pieces of art from scrap meta.

His gallery is located on Walnut Street in Rolling Fork, and it was damaged during the tornado in March 2023.

“And my gallery portion wasn’t so bad. The porch was off and up. But my workshop, or my studio, it was gone. It got me. It really hurt me because that was my hobby. And since that was gone, I didn’t know what to do with myself,” Lee said.

The Cotton Picker Art Gallery is in a lot better shape today. The condition of the town ranges the whole continuum.

“We are coming back. The theme is ‘Build Back Better.’ As I drive around, you will see that people are building back. And those that are building back much better than what they had,” said Lee.

The building back process is slow. Not having his shop put back together is the hardest part for my friend.

“After retirement, that’s what I did every day. That’s what I looked forward to doing, and now that I can’t do it. It’s not necessarily a state of depression, but I don’t feel like I do when I’ve created something,” he said.

Slow or not, Lee is determined to be back in business on Walnut Street in Rolling Fork. Since he missed his first of the year goal, he has another target date: March 2023.

“We’re gonna have a thing in front of my shop. We’re gonna be cooking and music,” he said