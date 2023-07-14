SILVER CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – About a month ago, I did a story about Silver City in the aftermath of the March tornado.

The March tornado squatted down right over the town and took most of the homes and reduced them to piles of debris that had to be picked up and hauled away.

Angela Richardson’s home was fairly well stripped to the studs, but hardly livable. She had hope that help would come from somewhere.

Richardson was thinking that maybe volunteers might show up on the weekends with hammers, maybe some donated material and eventually get her house where she could live in it again. Do this while people are still enthused about helping, before the urgency of recovering from the tornado cools into just a memory and people forget about the long term catastrophe that the tornado left behind.

A month later, Richardson’s home has a new roof.

Volunteer workers from a Jackson roofing company did the work, and the company donated the material. The material and labor for hanging the sheetrock inside Richardson’s house was donated, as well as the new appliances and furniture on the way as soon as the flooring and painting and cabinets and new HVAC system are finished.

She never had central air and heat before. All donated. Not only for Angela, but for a few other houses on their way to becoming homes again in Silver City. Because some roofers and contractors here in Mississippi and some other people who could do something about it, saw the need and decided to do something about it.

Three houses are on their way to becoming homes again in Silver City. Someone told me there are 20 houses still standing there. Most of them need this or similar treatment from some contractors or roofers or electricians who can help and are willing to help.

Spokes of Hope has an account set up for Silver City. The phone number is 330-518-5194.