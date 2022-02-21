RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – I went to the “Little Big Store” in Raymond not that long ago. Founder Betty Strachan passed away last week. I wanted to revisit the store to focus on her this time.

“I always wanted to have a store. A little building came up for rent, a little portable building on County Line Road. I rented it not knowing what I was going to do. I got various Mississippi artists to put their art work in my store. That’s how I started. Then, I bought some records, sat them in the corner and that’s where people went to – the records. I let the store kind of go the way it wanted to go,” said Strachan.

With her store taking off well and having issues with break-ins, she began a quest for another building. She found the old Raymond Depot. She bought it and moved her record business in during 1993.

“I had a lot of records already. It just grew. I thought I’d have plenty of space forever, but it’s still full,” she said.

You don’t have to start out with a five-year plan and a business model to be successful. The main thing is, you just have to start out. Them, follow where the path leads. If you never start, it’s a cinch you’ll never get there. When you do get to the end of the rainbow, it doesn’t mean their won’t be work involved to mine out the gold.

“I’m limited only by my ability to add music all the time, which is a job in itself,” said Strachan.

When you’re doing what you want to do and what you love, you don’t mind the work or time it took to get there. The reward is in itself.

Strachan stayed at the store the rest of her life, passing away suddenly last week. She was an organ donor and saved three lives through her organ donations.