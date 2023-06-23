JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We had the memorial service Friday afternoon for long-time Jackson broadcaster Dennis Smith, who got his start here at WJTV 12 News.

He is most remembered for his hard hitting editorials and investigative reports, but I remember a story he did in his early years here at WJTV 12 News.

When I saw it, I said to myself, ‘I want to do that kind of story some day.’

So, here is Dennis Smith with the Praying Pigs of Yazoo County. And just a quick note: This story is more than 50-years old and was shot on film. This is from the WJTV 12 News archives.