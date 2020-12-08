Focused on Mississippi: Remembering Pearl Harbor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today is one of the most historic days in not only American history, but world history. Each year, millions of people visit Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, where the American fleet was bombed in a surprise attack in 1941, drawing the country into World War II.

The USS Arizona Memorial is probably the most iconic image of Pearl Harbor today. The bridgeway spans the ship, which rests on the bottom of the harbor. Many of the men who were killed aboard the Arizona are still entombed there, and the remains of many of the crew members who survived started being placed back aboard the ship as their final resting place.

You may remember a few years ago the remains of Navy Fireman First Class Jimmy Johnston were identified by DNA. After 75 years, his remains were returned home to Wesson for burial. It could have been a quiet little occasion, but word spread that in the 75th anniversary year of the attack on Pearl Harbor. People lined the route his body was to take down I-55 south from Jackson.

LATEST STORIES: