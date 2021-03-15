Focused on Mississippi: Return of the Hummingbirds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The hummingbirds have arrived in Central Mississippi. Well, some people have seen them. I haven’t yet.

Hummingbirds are a great source of entertainment, as they do their their impossible aerodynamic maneuvers and constantly bicker with other hummers around the feeder. If you want to attract some to your house, hang a humming bird feeder. The red ones seems to work best. Hummingbirds are attracted to bright colors. They like bright flowers, too.

You can buy hummingbird food and mix it with water or just make your own. It’s pretty easy. One part sugar to four parts water. So a cup of sugar, then four cups water. The water needs to be hot enough to dissolve the sugar, but they say you don’t have to boil it even though you can. In either case, let it cool before you hang it out for the humming birds.

Keep the mixture fresh, especially when the really hot weather gets here. Change it out every few days and clean the feeder when you do.

The hummingbirds will be here all summer and into early autumn. By September, you will see them congregating again in great numbers as they head south for the winter and leave us behind to fight off the ice storms.