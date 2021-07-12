Focused on Mississippi: Return of the Neshoba County Fair

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Neshoba County Fair will return this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The only other time the fair was canceled was during World War II.

I wandered up to the Neshoba County Fairgrounds last year at fair time. I was about the only person there. The cabins looked like houses that the people had moved out of a long time ago.

But the fair will be back again this year, starting on July 23. The cabins will once again be packed, and Mississippi’s Giant House Party will be receiving guests again.