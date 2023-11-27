LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rosebud Christmas Tree Farm is located near Walnut Grove.

Larry Massy said Thanksgiving Day is about his busiest Christmas tree day of the year at Rosebud.

“Thanksgiving Day, people were lined up at 9 o’clock out of the road. We opened a few minutes before 10, and every parking spot we had was full. Everybody wants the biggest trees the first day, so we had a lot of big trees go out yesterday,” he said.

Is there a moment of demarcation when it ceases to be Thanksgiving and begins to be Christmas? If there is, I think this may be it.

Just as New Year’s Eve ends and the New Year begins the moment the ball drops in Times Square, Thanksgiving season abruptly changes to Christmas season right now! The moment the Christmas tree is cut and hits the ground and is ready to go home and be decorated.

The tree is probably the central tradition of Christmas. And tradition is what keeps Christmas from not changing all that much. And stability in a world of nothing but change is refreshing, if not vital.

So whether you go to a tree farm and make it a family outing to cut a tree or pick one up at a tree lot or big box store, or even haul it down in a box from the attic where you stored it last year, when the first decoration goes on, it’s for sure Christmas time.