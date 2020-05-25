Focused on Mississippi: Roy Daughdrill’s Daylily Garden

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Roy Daughdrill of Wesson has retired, but he does something relaxing everyday in his flower bed.

“I started out with, you know like a dozen plants. So after I retired, I had more time to work with it. So now I have several hundred. And every fall I order some new ones,” Daughdrill explained.

You will find Daughdrill pretty much every morning, starting in February all the way through October, in his daylily garden. There’s always something to do to keep them looking nice.

But this time of the year, the daylilies are hitting their peak. And Daughdrill really stays busy about right now. It’s a daily ritual to take care of the garden, partly because of the nature of the daylily. The name comes from the fact that each of the blooms only lasts one day.

“People don’t understand that they are daylilies, that they just last for a day. So every morning, I pick all the old ones off. Every day’s different.”

I guess that is one of the most interesting things about the daylily garden, because yesterday’s blooms are gone overnight, and a new batch is is bloom the next morning. It isn’t the same garden all the time. It is new each day.

“To me, it’s a different palate of colors every morning. I come out every morning. And one day, there may be more pinks. I have lots of reds.”

Daughdrill has some advice for any of us who want to try our hand at raising daylilies: get some expert advice. And that’s a lot easier than it used to be.

“And wonderful now with the internet. They’re all these YouTube videos; how to divide day lilies, how to fertilize day lilies.”

The blooms only last a day, but the garden lasts year round. And just like with anything else in life, the more you put into it the more you get out of it.

Daughdrill usually has church groups or garden groups come tour his yard every year, but not this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.