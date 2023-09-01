ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Some families in Attala County are facing an issue with a bridge they depend on daily.

When a bridge you depend on is closed, you realize real quick what a great invention bridges are.

The bridge is on Attala County Road 4002, about a mile or so off of Highway 14 east of Goodman. Beyond the bridge on the other side is another half mile of pavement and then just a spider web of gravel roads fanning out into the hills.

Now, for some folks, that may mean this is a bridge to nowhere. But if you are one of the people who lives on the other side of the bridge on one of those gravel roads out in the hills, then this is the bridge to everywhere.

The bridge spans Seneasha Creek. Most of the year, it’s just a mild stream. But if you can’t get across it, it may as well be the Mississippi River. Maggie Garrett’s house is on the other side.

“It takes 40 minutes to get from here to Goodman, which is five miles from where I live,” she said.

Bessie Lusk’s daughter works at Holmes Community College in Goodman and has to be at work at 6:00 a.m.

“She left home when the bridge was in around maybe 5:30 in the morning,” said Lusk.

But with the bridge out, she tacks another hour onto that, leaving about 4:30 a.m.