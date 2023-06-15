SILVER CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Silver City, Mississippi, is located on Highway 49 about five miles south of Belzoni.

The same storm system that devastated Rolling Fork on March 24 also hit Silver City.

Angela Richardson and her children hunkered down in the hallway and listened as the storm tore up her house.

“We go outside, there’s a tree laying in the front of the yard. We hear people screaming for help. It was total devastation. Total devastation,” said Richardson.

When I visited recently, it was considerably quieter in Silver City. For one thing, most of the town is no longer here. The cleanup is mostly fished with just a little debris left to be hauled off.

Here and there, a house stands, but mostly, Silver City is empty.

Many of those affected by the tornado live in Red Cross-provided hotel rooms. However, that’s only for six months.

Some people had insurance, but the situation is still dire.

Johnnie Griffith lives in Jackson. She’s been coming to Silver City with what help she could put together since day one.

“I saw it on television, and I couldn’t help it. All I could do was start going through my closet and getting things that I had around the house there,” she said.

But as the situation has evolved, what she brings now is more in keeping with current needs.

“My truck is in the shop, but I can get some 2x4s in my Jeep if I let the seat down,” Griffith said.

I wouldn’t think anybody seeing this story would disagree that some of the people in Silver City and the Delta need some help. It’s going to take a lot of us helping to put Silver City back to where it used to be.