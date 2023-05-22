RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – One of Mississippi’s “natural wonders” is happening right now.

I’m not the only one to fall under the spell of fireflies. The folks who went along on this year’s ‘full-up’ tours of the snappy sync fireflies behind the Craft Center in Ridgeland were astonished at them, too.

“Right here in this area, we have several different species of fireflies. But my favorite one is the snappy syncs. The snappy since are synchronous fireflies right here in Mississippi. These fireflies sync up their flashing, so their flashes will all flash at the same time. They look kind of like twinkle Christmas lights,” said Claire Graves, a tour guide.

You may have heard of the synchronous fireflies in the Smoky Mountains. These are similar, but a different variety. They do the same thing, and they are a lot easier to go see.

“Mississippi has some of the best habitat in the country for snappy sync fireflies, and they’re really different. They’re a real white light. They blink really fast. And of course, they synchronize,” explained Graves.

These aren’t the kind of lightening bugs we used to catch out in the yard. The slow, ambling type with a long blink. These are different. I only heard of these synchronous fireflies being in Mississippi a few years ago. They may have been here all along, but I guess I was never out in the woods where they live to see them.

“One of the things that keeps people from being really familiar with them is they only come out for about two to three weeks per year. So if you’re not in the right place at the right time, it’s easy to miss them,” said Graves.

That time of year is right now. They started the week after Mother’s Day and usually start winding down around Memorial Day Weekend.

“You know, we spend all our time zipping up and down the road and right here, behind the Craft Center are these awesome wonders,” stated Graves.

Slow down, pull over, and watch the lightening bugs; particularly the snappy syncs. They’re only showing for a few more days in a patch of woods near you.

The Old Trace at Ridgeland is where these are, but they are all up and down the Natchez Trace. Jeff Busby Park about midway between Jackson and Tupelo is another good spot.