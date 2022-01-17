Focused on Mississippi: Snow Day

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Sunday, January 16 was a rare day for Mississippians; it snowed.

As time passes, the fascination for some for some of the activities you once took so much pleasure in fades away. Kite flying may have been the first to go for me. That interest hung on as long as the youngest grandchild still wanted to go fly a kite.

Carving a Halloween pumpkin also loses some of its luster later on. There even comes a temptation to skip putting up a Christmas tree some years. But, to my delight, waking up to a snowfall still brings back the same stirrings as it did when I was a kid.

We were one of the ones to get snow at our house. I measured nearly three inches on the hood of the car and a little over four on a nearby trailer fender.

It was an odd snowfall, too. Five miles west of us, they only got a dusting. Five miles south, they got nothing at all. Five miles north, they got nine inches. We were in the sweet spot. It was just enough to go riding around to look at it, but not enough to make the roads slick.

A layer of snow hides the blemishes of the ground like unraked leaves and such. Snow adds contrast to the ordinary bare branches of winter hardwoods, making them stand out. They’re always there, but you never notice them until a the snow etches them against the background.

Soon enough, all of it will melt back to normal and its memory of the cold winds that brought it will melt away, too. However, the childlike excitement of seeing snow falling won’t go away. It will be there next week, next winter or the next time it snows in Mississippi.