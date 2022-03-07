RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – We had a surprise visitor yesterday, my great-granddaughter Loralei. She insisted on taking a walk in the yard. As we walked, I discovered Spring had erupted over the weekend.

Loralei is a precious child. She lets no grass get under her feet and tries not to step on the flowers. As I tried to keep up with her out in the front yard, I realized there were things growing that weren’t there last time I looked. Spring things.

Blooming hyacinth was the first flower I noticed. Mama had them all over a corner of our yard when I was a kid. That was the only one that’s survived at our home. Then, I noticed we have a carpet of wildflowers that have erupted. Individually, they were just tiny things. In a group, they really make a statement.

The dandelions arrived, too. With the help of Loralei, there will be a bunch more this Spring. If it weren’t for dandelions, you’d have to wait for your birthday to make a wish. Dandelions are much more convenient when you have wish you just need to make right now. They’re everywhere.

Our jonquils started blooming right after Christmas, so they’re gone now. They’ve been replaced by daffodils. The maples are putting on their red propeller seed. You can see their red haze all in the woods along the Natchez Trace.

If you’re wondering if you’ve caught COVID because of a runny nose or headache, it’s more likely you’re coming down with allergies. The oaks are blooming right now, but go ahead and use one of those free COVID tests you got in the mail just to be sure.

In no time, we’ll be past this timid hit of Spring, and it will be as obvious as a marching band. These first whispers of “I’m back” are refreshing and worth sharing with a friend.