Focused on Mississippi: Spring Green

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I had the chance to tour Ireland several years ago. One of the spring things we share is with Ireland is St. Patrick. In Ireland, St. Patrick is sort of a way of life. There’s St. Patrick cathedrals all over.

Ireland is famous for its 40 shades of green, the leaves and hillsides, and I’d say we have that in common. The only difference is their 40 shades go on all through the growing season. Our spectrum of green is just a spring thing here. By the time summer gets here, they will pretty much all blend into the almost singular dark green that will take them all the way through till fall.

We have the bonus of bouquets of wild flowers and two-week bloomers in the flower beds to keep us busy in wonderment every spring, as if they had never done this before. They have, but we still like to see it every year.

I really don’t have any other point to this story. No moral that goes along with it. I just like the way spring emerges every year and wanted to remind you that it is doing so right now.