JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A simplification of Mississippi artist Eric McDonald’s talent; he excels in portraits and marine art. However, he does have a convincing Monet that he painted back in ’05.

McDonald comes from a family of artists on his dad’s side. A great uncle, his dad, brother, cousins, which prompted me to ask, “Is there such a thing as an art gene?” To which Eric answered, “Oh yes, there is. And it’s a matter of who ignites that gene.”

McDonald said his art gene got ignited in an odd way. He was in his dorm room at Mississippi State, sketching a sketch of President Kennedy on the cover of Time Magazine, when several of his dorm buddies saw his work.

“And they said, ‘Oh, would you paint my girlfriend?’ And they started coming to me with pictures of their girlfriends,” said McDonald.

From pastels for friends to commissions for serious portraits, the art gene gained technique. And as for portraits, McDonald said there’s more to capturing the essence of a subject than just what the eye sees and the hand paints. There is the soul, and to give a portrait soul goes beyond technique. “But a portrait artists is in the heart,” McDonald said.

But no doubt, McDonald’s contribution to the art world has to be his vast body of marine art. Ships and people on them, working. Not just sitting and posing but telling a story in oils and canvas.

McDonald story-boards all of his thoroughly researched works. And with each new rough sketch, a transformation begins to take place.

“And I just keep making changes and making changes. And somewhere along the line, those lines become words. And they begin to tell you the story,” he said.

McDonald said it’s been 60 years since those dorm pastels that kick-started his art gene, and he’s still going. And what gets him up in the morning and back into the studio every day?

“I think about what I had done the day before. What changes need to be made because there’s always something, you see, to refine,” he said.

And how does he know what to do next? I suspect it’s those lines morphing into words that tell him.

So, if you want to keep going every day, just make sure you did something the day before to keep building on.