BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – This week, the Mississippi Association of Planning and Development Districts held their annual meeting in Biloxi. Before they got down to serious business, they met on the Biloxi Green the night before for a cookout.

Now, if you’re on the coast you expect seafood. You can get it almost anywhere. But the chefs for this event are a special crew, and they aren’t new to feeding large crowds, either. They call themselves the Biloxi Bacon Brigade.

The mullet fish is known as Biloxi Bacon. That’s where the name comes from; the fish. Biloxi Police Major Harold Windom’s dad started it.

The brigade also cooks during disasters.

“Katrina, we did right at 1,500 meals, three times a day,” said Windom.

The Biloxi Bacon Brigade has this cooking for the masses down to a science. Henry Ford would be proud of their assembly line technique.

All of the folks with the Planning and Development District will go back home with a good taste of Biloxi in their mouths.