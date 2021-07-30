Focused on Mississippi: The Game Store

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flowood Flea Market is a good weekend diversion for a lot of people. Mostly, older people find things from their past, while the youngsters find new adventures.

“Everybody just wants what you used to have; your childhood toys that you didn’t take care of or your mama sold at the garage sale. You come back to what you used to have and you want,” said Michael Page, with The Game Store.

There are many businesses built on that same premise; Take me back home. As we go through life, we remember some things fondly, and we try to go find them again. Video games seem to be one of the hot items right now. Page has perhaps the biggest collection of video games in the South in The Game Store at the Flowood Flea Market.

“And I’ve been told by people from London, England, Sydney, Australia, Dallas-Fort Worth, that they don’t have something quite like this. Not the detail that we go to, to make sure we have all the good games here,” explained Page.

Kelly Leo visited the store with his two boys.

“I did have some games but it was not my thing. I’m here for these kids. They love it,” said Leo.

Most of the people who cruise through the Flea Market and then peruse the games are looking for the long ago, including Neal Bumpus, who is a member of a newly formed group of collectors in Byram.

“It’s called Mom’s Trash Can. We collect stuff that your mom would have thrown away once you got to be too old for it or moved out, went to college,” he said.

That’s where Page got a lot of his inventory. With the help of Taylor Scrivner, they fix the games.

“Every system has a flaw. We address it, go to the internet, buy the part and put it on,” explained Page.

The Flowood Flea Market is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Flowood Drive near the Puckett Equipment Company.