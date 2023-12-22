BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a pine tree along a fence row just south of the railroad crossing on Trickhambridge Road in Brandon.

Most of the year it’s just a tree. But sometime after Thanksgiving, it becomes something else: a Christmas tree. It doesn’t become that on its own, but because of many contributions of ornaments and tensile. Mostly from anonymous donors.

“People are coming by at night to put ornaments up. They don’t want to be known as the one to put it up. But they’re part of it.”

That’s Donna Young. She says she has seen the tree every Christmas for years as she passes by.

“Well as you can see, it definitely is an ad-hoc tree, a community tree that people bring out whatever they have at home. Maybe when they are decorating their own tree they’ll say, ‘Hey. This will look good on the tree by the railroad tracks.’ So, we get another ornament and another. I think we’ve got more than we’ve ever had their year,” Young said.

Coming to see the community tree is a Christmas pilgrimage for Sarah Davis to come take a look at what sort of things have sprung up on it this year. She likes the ornaments. But she sees past them, too.

“It’s really, I think, what Christmas is about. Which is just making people happy and giving of themselves,” Davis said. “Some even look like they might be homemade. So I think that’s even more special.”

“A 86 year-old man that stopped by with his weed eater and he weed eated this whole area. And he brought new garland. He said he lost his wife in ’16 and this just gave him something happy to think about,” Young said.

I think the little ad-hoc tree beside the road is something for all of us to think about. We’ve spent the last few weeks wracking our brains for just the right things to buy people on our list, when the little tree gives so much due to the fact that it is just there.

It is a monument to others. Or from others. Who, simple as it is, is a testament that somebody thought of somebody else. And slipped down to the little tree and added their contribution so the rest of us could pass by, see it, and feel good for a minute.