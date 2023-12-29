JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas is called the season of lights for a reason. You may have a Christmas tree in your house.

And maybe you’ve joined the ever-increasing number of people who let the lights spill outdoors into the yard and up in the trees or up on the top of the house.

Some of our perennial lights, like the Richardsons in Madison, decided last year was the end of their huge display that delighted so many people for so many years. But another yard full popped up his year- on St. Augustine in Madison.

Canton’s square has already blinked out. They turned their lights off on December 23rd. But they’ll be back next year. And speaking of Canton, I happened to be driving through on my way home from shooting story up in the Delta the week before Christmas and spotted Santa waving to passers-by from his front yard on North Liberty Street.

Jackson has the tallest lights. The cross on Capitol Towers has been there ever since some court ruling or somebody said they couldn’t have one on the Sillers state office building. But that was decades ago. Capitol Towers will go dark after New Year’s. But it’ll be back Easter Weekend.

My friend Mac Clements in County Place in Pearl always has his yard lit on into January. Of course, if you’d been stringing lights since October, you wouldn’t be in a big hurry to turn them off, either.

“Pete and I both love it. We love it. I have people asking about us, ‘When are you gonna put ‘em up.’ People asking, ‘Where do you live.’ And we tell em. “Aw, you’re the one with the Christmas lights.’ So-”

Mac always tells people he’ll have them all taken down by April Fool’s Day.

It has been a pleasant distraction from traffic and reality to have yards to look at driving past on the way home after work after dark. Slowly these yards will start going dark over the weekend and into next week.

Most people leave their Christmas lights up through New Year’s. Some leave them up until January 6th. That’s the 12th day of Christmas. The traditional day the Wise Men made it to the Manger. Three Kings Day, they call it. Epiphany. Or the first day of Carnaval Season. Or Mardi Gras!