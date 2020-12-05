Focused on Mississippi: The Towers Jeweled Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – First of all, the house itself- The Towers. It was called that because of the twin towers on the roof of the house, but a fire burned them back in 1928.

For over 80 years, the roofline looked like this- with both towers removed after the fire. But recently, the “towers” of The Towers have been restored and the home looks like it did when it was first built- And it’s once again an Italianate Villa in Natchez. Now, that’s one story. That’s the outside. Inside- that’s the other one- especially at Christmas- it’s a real wonderland.

One of Ginger Hyland’s hobbies is collecting- One of her collections is an extensive montage of jewelry. All shapes and sizes and styles and colors and cuts and configurations- necklaces and earrings to tiaras- and everything in between and on either side. And just the thing for unique decorations.

>> Ginger Hyland-The Towers, Natchez: The Jeweled Christmas is thousands of pieces of vintage costume jewelry that cover every tree, every table, every mantle, every deer, in vignettes, whimsical vignettes that my husband puts together. He’s the main decorator doing anything that requires a ladder. So if it’s a chandelier or a 12-foot tree- he does over the mirrors- he does a lot of the big table displays as well. And I get to put out the jewelry and do the different jewel projects. So it’s a good team.

>> Walt: And it’s an unusual Christmas. As colorful as rainbows- as sparkling as sunshine on ice, as whimsical and magical as Christmas itself. And I’d dare say you won’t find anything else like this is the country. The Jeweled Christmas at the recently restored jewel of a house, The Towers in Natchez.

The tour schedule and a place to make reservations can be viewed here.

LATEST STORIES: