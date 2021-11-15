Focused on Mississippi: The Wesson Thanksgiving Scarecrows

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We decorate for Halloween and then for Christmas, but we tend to skip over Thanksgiving.

The town of Wesson fixed that this year with a scarecrow decorating contest through their Garden Club.

The United States was about 90% rural when George Washington proclaimed the first national holiday of Thanksgiving in 1789. Because most people lived in the country, Thanksgiving decorations tended to be made from farm materials like corn husks, pumpkins and old burlap sacks. Put those items together in just the right fashion and you can create a scarecrow.

This year, someone donated 24 scarecrows to the Wesson Garden Club that were divided among eight teams who decorated the town with them. The teams were allowed to buy more scarecrows, mums, hay bails and so on if needed.

The town of Wesson reminds us that it is fall in Mississippi and Thanksgiving is only two weeks away.