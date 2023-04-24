PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A great-grandmother with an elusive past and a quest to uncover her secrets has a relation to one of Mississippi’s most iconic structures, the Windsor Ruins.

Windsor was perhaps one of the most ambitious houses in the South. It took three years to build, and it was finished on the eve of the Civil War.

After all of the planning and building, Smith Coffee Daniell, the owner, only lived a few weeks after the family moved in.

Windsor is in ruins today. Burned, not by the Union Army in the Civil War, but by a party guest in 1890 who discarded a lit cigarette into a pile of wood shavings. In a matter of no time at all, the house was completely destroyed.

Today, Ann Willoughby has a mystery on her hands. She’s back home in Mississippi on a quest.

“Well, I’m down here to find my great-grandmother. I knew her when I was six-years old. She died that year, and she had a huge influence on my life. We don’t know where she was born exactly. We know she was born in June of 1869,” said Willoughby.

She knows her great grandmother’s last name; Daniell, like the family name of the people who lived in Windsor. This may be a coincidence, but one of Ann’s great-grandmother’s stories from her past was about when Windsor burned.

“And we know that my great-grandmother was there when it burned because she told stories about it, but we don’t know anything about her until she got married in 1891,” explained Willoughby.

Was she a part of the extended Windsor-Daniell family? If so, how was she related? And why are there no records of her existence before her wedding day?

“And I will find it. It’s just going to take me some time. I’m persistent.”

That’s the way to complete a quest. You may not ever get your answers. But then again, you might.