Focused on Mississippi: Tishomingo State Park

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – We’re nearly halfway through May and a lot of people are trying to figure out some weekend runaways for the summer. When some places seem too far, but you still need to get away, then head up the Natchez Trace to Tishomingo State Park.

I like the park because the sandstone and limestone rock outcroppings are definitely not typical Mississippi-ish. Not that I don’t like typical Mississippi, but we are talking about going somewhere nearby that seems like a get away.

You are on the fringes of the Appalachian Plateau, and Bear Creek has a carved its way down through the rocks to create another atypical Mississippi setting; a stream that runs north. One of the landmarks of Tishomingo Park is the suspension bridge over Bear Creek. There are climbable rocks on the other side, or you can just sit in the creek.

Reaching back to the settler roots of this part of Mississippi, Tishomingo State Park has an old pioneer homestead relocated to a hollow in the park. My mama’s family came to this part of the state six generations ago. Some of them lived in cabins. Maybe that’s why I like to spend a weekend or sometimes a week in one of the old CCC cabins at Tishomingo. Pretending I am a pioneer with hot and cold running water. And in summer, sit on the screened porch and watch the moon rise like I’m a million miles away.