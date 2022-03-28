JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Trips to Discover organization tracks where people are searching for travel information. Guess which state ranked #1 in travel recovery since COVID? Mississippi. Where are people searching most in Mississippi? I’m glad you asked.

Mississippi has always had a healthy tourism trade. Tourism is the 4th largest industry in the state. COVID took a bite out of all of it. Total tourism went down about 70% in most places during the height of the pandemic. According to Trips to Discover, Mississippi is the most searched state for destinations right now. Greenville is the most searched city. Interested in Greenville is up 400% from COVID levels.

Events like the Hot Tamale Festival have to help out. The festival is as popular there as St. Paddy’s Parade is in Jackson.

Greenville’s location is also notable – right in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. The Delta is a land of mystique, legend and myth to people not from there. To us, it’s hot summers, cold winters and lots of hard work. Elsewhere, they’ve heard of blues, bluesmen and blueswomen. They’ve heard that people like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and all the English groups who cut their teeth on Mississippi Delta blues songs.

You take an artist like Robert Johnson, whose life is more fable than fact. His three grave markers are across the Delta near Greenwood. Well, one of them is really his.

Then, there’s the landscape of the Delta. I’m friends on Facebook with a lot of people I grew up with in Greenville. Some are still in the Delta. Occasionally, they’ll post a sunset off the levee or a foggy morning. The Delta is an enchanted landscape once you leave it and don’t have to fight with it to make a living anymore.

With gasoline prices up and most people itching to get away for a little while, seems the thing to do is join in with the rest of the world. Let’s go all the way to see Mississippi this year.