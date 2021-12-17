Focused on Mississippi: Towns decorate for Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas decorations are everywhere in Mississippi. Not only do we have Christmas in Canton, but there are other places that are popular for their Christmas lights in the state.

In the Delta, Christmas in Deer Creek has been going on in Leland for more than 50 years. It’s a prime example of a town using what it has at hand to turn into a tradition.

Every December, Deer Creek is turned into a stationary Christmas parade. The creek is paralleled with a street on either side. You also have a salute to local celebrities, including Elvis, Oprah and Kermit the Frog.

In Marion County, the downtown decorating has only been going on for a few years in Columbia. However, they have it down to an art.

There are a bunch of things going on, including a train ride, fireworks and ice skating. The decorations will be up through at least January 2, 2022.