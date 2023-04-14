ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – It was three weeks ago on Friday that the devastating tornadoes hit North Mississippi. Most of Rolling Fork is unrecognizable. It’s a busy place right now with clean up going on. It would seem totally hopeless without volunteers.

It was one of those wedge tornadoes that you rarely see. This was a rare event, but God is bringing so many people to help, and that is such a blessing.

Reverend Mary Stewart is the pastor of the Rolling Fork United Methodist Church. She said Rolling Fork would be a deserted moonscape except for the volunteers coming to town to help.

“I think we’re going to be okay. I think we’re going to be strengthened and be able to rebuild,” she said.

Andrew Stevenson is back in his hometown of Rolling Fork from where he lives in Mexico. He’s in charge of the distribution center. He sees the difference volunteers make by just being here.

“You see people behind you here encouraging people, cooking, lifting up the people who lost everything,” he said.

Some people from Baker, Louisiana, are in Rolling Fork, as well as volunteers from nearby. Some are from a church just up Highway 61.

Members of the Baker City Council and police department came, even the chief.

These people are just like everybody else in modern America. They didn’t have to come help Rolling Fork, but they did.

Rolling Fork is a vast wasteland right now in most of the town. Machines will clean it up, but I’d dare say it’s volunteers who will do the most to bring it back.