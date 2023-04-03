WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Easter Yard in Wesson is back this year! It’s a work of love, a work of art and just a lot of work. But the bunnies are back on Timberlane Road this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This yard on Timberlane Road was covered in Easter decorations every Easter season for a couple of decades until COVID-19 came along. Along with the rest of the world, the pandemic shut it down.

Agnes Ratliff is the artist of all of this. She and her husband Buck started it years ago with just one Easter scene that they made as a yard decoration in honor of their first grandchild.

Then, Agnes thought that one decoration needed company the next year, so she designed and Buck built another. As the years went past, there came another and another and another and a set of bunnies and other accessories until the whole yard was full.

The yard was decorated, and the decorations were always up for two weeks before Easter Sunday. People would stop and let the kids out of the car, and they’d excitedly go from display to display “ohh-ing” and “ah-ing” like kids do when coming face to face with a storybook figure.

I contacted Agnes a couple of years ago about her yard, Easter and the collection of decorations. That’s when she said the pandemic had shut it down.

I hadn’t heard anything about the Easter Yard at Wesson since then. Until the other day, I was checking Facebook for something and there was a notice from Agnes thanking students for coming out and setting up the yard this year.

Some things should never go away. The Easter Yard on Timberlane Road in Wesson is one of those things. Happy Easter to the Ratliff’s whose idea the Easter Yard was in the first place and their desire to give their first grandchild something special.

In doing so, they have given something special to all of the community for years and years. A place to being the kids. A place to retell the Easter Story. Or, if nothing else, a place to bring smile to people’s faces as they drive down Timberlane Road at Wesson right around Easter time every year.

Thanks to the Wesson High School Beta Club for setting up the Easter decorations of the Ratliff’s and for us this year.