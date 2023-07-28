NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Neshoba County Fair is a staple in Mississippi lore and culture. People visit the fair and live a week or two away from home.

In order to do that, most of the will make a stop on the way in at another Mississippi icon; the Williams Brothers Store in Philadelphia.

Sid Williams heads up the store and said the week before the fair is one of the busiest weeks of the year.

“Well now, the week before Christmas is the busiest, but this is a close second. The week before the fair or even two weeks before, you know, paper towels, all kind of groceries and products like that just stocking it up. And when the fair starts, you know they’ll come in, and you know, get a pound or two of bacon or whatever they kind of, whatever they need and run out of,” he explained.

Williams mentioned bacon. I don’t recall a time I’ve ever stopped in Williams Brothers that I didn’t see the bacon slicer running. It’s right up in the front part of the store. Convenient, because so many people stop in here to get their bacon. So, did the store start out just pushing bacon sales? Or did it just catch on by itself?

“Walt, I started slicing it in 1978. You’d have to ask somebody a lot older than me because they have been. My daddy and granddaddy both been slicing it. My daddy started, I guess, started slicing in 1945. So, I didn’t make it that way I just found it that way,” said Williams.

Pretty much anything you might want- you could find at Williams Brothers. It has been that way all along. It was a super center before super centers were ever heard of. Seed, feed, shirts, shoes, groceries. It started that way in 1907. But what has changed over the years?

“Really, not much. Walt, I tell you. I love to see people come in, and they’ll look around and look at the old times displays and the sorghum syrup and hoop cheese and the bacon being sliced,” said Williams.

Kind of like Mississippi’s version of “The place were everybody knows your name.” As predictable as time, and just as dependable not to change a whole lot between visits.