Friday Fur Babies 7-16-21

Every week we feature three animals looking to be adopted in Mississippi. These animals are available at the Mississippi Animal Rescue League in Jackson.

This is Josie. She is a 10 month old Boxer mix. She is a friendly, happy dog. Josie was brought to MARL as a stray. No one bothered to look for this sweet girl. The $100 adoption fee covers her age appropriate shots & spay surgery. She will need a good fenced yard in her new home but she will love being inside with her new family.

This is Frosty. He’s a sweet, active cat. He is 4 to 5 months old and litter box trained. Frosty is up to date on shots and will be neutered once adopted. All cats are adopted as inside pets at MARL.

This is Winston. She is is an 8 month old medium size Beagle mix. Winston is very sweet and seems to like other dogs. She is up to date on shots and will be spayed once she is adopted. MARL feels she will do well with kids.

Due to COVID-19, The Mississippi Animal Rescue League building is currently not open to the public. Click here to go to their Facebook page. That is where you will find the information on the current adoption process. You can also view adoption fees.