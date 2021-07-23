Friday Fur Babies 7-23-21

Every week we feature three animals looking to be adopted in Mississippi. These animals are available at the Mississippi Animal Rescue League in Jackson.

This is Willie. He was brought to MARL in the beginning of July as a stray. He isn’t microchipped and his owner’s never came to claim him. He is an 11 to12 month old Hound mix. This guy knows sit and will learn other commands quick. He is very friendly and seems really laid back. Willie will benefit from a home with a fenced in back yard with space to exercise and play. His adoption fee is only $100.

This is Charlie. He is looking for his forever home. He is a 3-year-old domestic short hair orange tabby. He was an owner surrender. He is neutered and up to date on shots. He can go home the same day he is adopted. Charlie is a sweet , loving and calm cat that will make a great addition to any family with the time to love and play with him. His adoption fee is $100.

This is Kingston. He was brought to MARL because his owners were moving. He is a 7-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix. He is a really sweet guy that is looking for a quiet home. He does not do well with young kids. He is housebroken, up to date on shots and neutered. Kingston is waiting for his new person. His adoption fee is $100.

Due to COVID-19, The Mississippi Animal Rescue League building is currently not open to the public. Click here to go to their Facebook page. That is where you will find the information on the current adoption process. You can also view adoption fees.