Friday Fur Babies 7-30-21

Every week we feature three animals looking to be adopted in Mississippi. These animals are available at the Mississippi Animal Rescue League in Jackson.

Meet Sugar! She is a 4 to 5 year old German Shepherd. She is active and will need a fenced in backyard at her new home, but will need to live inside with her family. Shepherds are very devoted dogs and bond quickly with their person. Sugar was brought to MARL as a stray so they don’t have any background information on her. Her adoption fee is $100 and includes age appropriate shots and her spay surgery.

This is Pebbles. She is a beautiful kitten with unique markings. She is about 13 weeks old. Pebbles is a sweet and loving kitten. She is looking for her forever family. She has been at MARL since the end of May. Her adoption fee is $100 and includes age appropriate shots and her spay surgery. Pebbles is just one of many kittens at MARL.

Meet Whitney. She is a 3 to 4 year old Weimaraner. She was brought to MARL as a stray In early June by animal control. She is so very sweet! She will need a fenced in backyard at her new home for space to exercise and play. Since Whitney was a stray, there is no history of how she is with other animals. So if you have another dog in your family, you will need to bring them for a meet and greet with Whitney. Whitney’s adoption fee is $100 and includes age appropriate shots and her spay surgery.

Due to COVID-19, The Mississippi Animal Rescue League building is currently not open to the public. Click here to go to their Facebook page. That is where you will find the information on the current adoption process. You can also view adoption fees.