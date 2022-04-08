JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Harlow is an eight-week-old kitten who was found with her two sisters. She’s been bottle fed, and she and her sisters are at the shelter now. Harlow is adorable, all kitten and a lot of fun.

If interested in adopting Harlow, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, email ejackson@arfms.org, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.