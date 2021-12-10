Friday Fur Babies: December 10, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week 12 News features three animals looking to be adopted in Mississippi. These animals are available at the Mississippi Animal Rescue League in Jackson.

Belle

Meet Belle! She is a 6 month old Shepherd mix. She is super friendly! She loves toys. She would benefit from a home with a fenced in backyard and space for her to exercise. She is up-to-date on shots and will be spayed once she is adopted. Her adoption fee is $100.

Gary

Gary is a 12 week old medium haired cat. He is super friendly and loves to sit on your shoulder. He loves other cats and would make an excellent pet. He loves toys and loves to play. Gary is ready for his new loving home!

Baxter

Baxter is a 7-8 year old Australian Shepherd mix. He is such a wonderful older boy. He is calm and super friendly. He was brought to us as a stray in mid October and his owners never came to look for him. His adoption fee is $100, which includes age appropriate shots. He is already neutered so he can go home the day he is adopted.

Click here to go to the Mississippi Animal Rescue Facebook page for additional information on the current adoption process. You can also view adoption fees.