Friday Fur Babies: December 3, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) is looking for Mayday’s new owner.

Mayday is characterized by her grey muzzle and short, stubby legs. ARF said she is crate trained and good with other dogs and cats. She loves go on walks and enjoys riding in cars.

She was found at the Neshoba County Fairgrounds before the fair started on May 1. The shelter was unable to find her owner.

She has been spayed, vaccinated, and started on heartworm treatment.

Adopt Mayday here or message Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi on Facebook.