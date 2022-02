JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Smokey Robinson is a senior dog who’s laid back. However, he does have puppy play.

He loves dogs, and he’s never met a stranger. He’s also great with cats.

If you would like to adopt Smokey Robinson, contact ARF on their Facebook page or email ARF at ejackson@arfms.org.