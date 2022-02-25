JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Bane is a male kitten, who is about three and a half four months old. He was rescued out the middle of the road when he was a baby kitten. Bane is chill, not scared of dogs, and loves playing with the other cats.

Like the other cats, Bane likes people.

If interested, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, email ejackson@arfms.org, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.