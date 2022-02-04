JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

This is Big Jack. Jack is about three years old. He was a stray that just wandered up to a woman’s house and stood outside and cried and until she took him in. Unfortunately, she had three of her own, so she couldn’t keep him. He’s a really, really gentle giant.

He just likes lay around. He’ll actually flip over. He wants you to give it belly rubs, which a lot of cats will not do. He is friendly with dogs, and he’s not afraid of dogs. I’ve had one in the room with him and he came up, sniffed him and he just sniffed him back.

If you would like to adopt Big Jack, contact ARF on their Facebook page or email ARF at ejackson@arfms.org.