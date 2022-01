JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Tannie is a senior dog at Arf. She loves to play and still has a lot of energy. She rides great in a car, but she is not so great with cats.

If you would like to adopt Tannie, contact ARF on their Facebook page or email ARF at ejackson@arfms.org.