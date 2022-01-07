Friday Fur Babies: January 7, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

“Pumpkin is a female cat about three or four years old. She was an owner surrender, and she’s just a real lazy, sweet cat. Not scared of the dogs. Not scared of new people. She was a little bit surprised when the lights turned on in the studio today, but she’s really chill, and she just wants to be somebody’s couch cat, and she wants to sit and watch TV and and be inside and be in a home and not at the shelter. She’s doing really well, but she needs to be back in a home. Pumpkin is spayed and up-to-date on shots and microchipped and ready to go,” said Pippa Jackson of ARF.

If interested, contact ARF by sending a message that you’re interested in her or you can email ejackson@arfms.org.