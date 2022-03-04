JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Butters is a female yellow lab and is about in the eight year range. She’s up to date on all of her shots and heartworm negative. Butters was found stuck in a sewage lagoon along with her companion Hamilton. She is sweet and very laid back.

Due to her age, she is a little bit more low energy and is going to be a little bit more willing to just walk and not run. Butters also likes dogs.

If interested, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, email ejackson@arfms.org, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.