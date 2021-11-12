Friday Fur Babies: November 12, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week 12 News features three animals looking to be adopted in Mississippi. These animals are available at the Mississippi Animal Rescue League in Jackson.

#1- Benji

This is Benji, who is about 3 years old. He was brought to MARL by an animal control partner. Benji is not micro chipped and is updated on shots. He will be neutered before going home. His adoption fee is $100. If you are interested in Benji and have young children and other dogs, please be sure to include them in your visit with Benji.

#2- Lady

Meet Lady. Lady’s family could no longer keep her due to a serious family illness. They loved her very much and were heartbroken they could not keep her. Lady is looking for a family that can make her their special pup. She is one and a half years old, up to date on her shots, on heartworm preventative and spayed. She did not have children in her home but is a friendly dog. She would do best with children over 10. Lady will need a fenced back yard for playtime but will be happy to curl up and snuggle inside on cold winter nights. If you have a dog in your family already, please bring them for a meet and greet if you are interested in Lady. Lady can go home the day she is adopted. Her adoption fee is $100.

#3 Sage

Sage is a one year on hound mix and is a medium size dog weighing about 40 pounds. She is a really sweet girl. Sage was abandoned by her owner and a kind person brought her to MARL to find her new home. She is current on shots and will make a great companion for that lucky person who falls in love with this sweet girl. She is playful and because of her size, will do better with older children. Sage is housebroken but will need just a little time to adjust to the schedule in her new home. Her adoption fee is $100 . A fenced in back yard is on this girl’s wish list as well as a forever family who loves to play!

Due to COVID-19, The Mississippi Animal Rescue League building is currently not open to the public. Click here to go to their Facebook page for additional information on the current adoption process. You can also view adoption fees.