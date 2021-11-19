Friday Fur Babies: November 19, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week 12 News features three animals looking to be adopted in Mississippi. These animals are available at the Mississippi Animal Rescue League in Jackson.

#1 Bailey

Bailey was brought in as a stray in mid October. She is a 2-3 year old Border Collie and is super friendly! She is utd on shots and will be spayed once she is adopted. Bailey will need a fenced in backyard with space for her to exercise and play.

#2 Jellybean

Meet Jellybean! She is an 8-10 month old German Shepherd. She was brought to us as a stray at the beginning of November but her owners didn’t claim her. She seems to get along with other dogs. Jellybean would love a fenced in backyard at her new home with space for her to exercise and play. Her adoption fee is $100.

#3 Susi

Susi is a 4-5 year old Siamese mix. She does well with kids. She has also been good with dogs. She is a super sweet girl. She is litter box trained also. Her adoption fee is $100.

Due to COVID-19, The Mississippi Animal Rescue League building is currently not open to the public. Click here to go to their Facebook page for additional information on the current adoption process. You can also view adoption fees.