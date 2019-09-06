Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson/Hawkins
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Lace up your shoes for NAMI walk
Top Stories
Thompson announces $12.5M in relief funds for roads
Top Stories
Vegan sues neighbors for barbecuing in their backyard
6 babies born at Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian makes landfall along North Carolina coast as Category 1 storm
ERDC To Get First Female Commander
Politics
Election Results
Election
Neshoba County Fair
GOP Governor Debate
Mississippi Insight
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Lt. Governor candidates prepare for face-off
Top Stories
Jim Hood Tours DuBard School
Top Stories
Governor hopeful Jim Hood speaks on preparations for the general election
Tate Reeves wins GOP nomination for Mississippi Governor
Election Day Photos: Volunteers work hard to bring in the vote
Hinds Co. Republican Party strengthens staff to avoid poll errors
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt Elections
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Comic Con
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Pets
Pet of The Week
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Focused On Those Who Serve