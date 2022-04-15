JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Gretta is a senior, Mississippi black dog. She is not fond with cats and is particular with some dogs.

The senior cat has stayed in a couple of foster care homes that had dogs, and she did well with them.

Gretta is great with people and children, crate trained, and easy to leash. She is a sweet and lovable dog. As a puppy, Gretta lost an eye.

If you are interested in adopting Gretta, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.