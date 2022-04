JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Michael Angelo is a five-week-old, neutered male kitten. Shelter staff said he’s outgoing, loves everyone, likes to take a ride on shoulders and purrs frequently.

He can be adopted here. Message the shelter on Facebook to make an appointment to meet him.