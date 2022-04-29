JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Carla is about four years old and is an domestic shorthair tabby. She has a little of all the colors in her and is a very sweet girl. Carla is probably better around maybe one more cat due to her being nervous around the multiple cats at the shelter. She was rescued after being separated from her owner on a Greyhound bus.

She is gorgeous and has beautiful green eyes.

If you are interested in adopting Carla, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.