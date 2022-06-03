JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

River Song is about three-years-old and is a Velcro Dog. She loves to be right up against people and is great with other dogs. She is also great with cats and children.

Her size makes her look really young, but River Song is only 32 pounds and is fully grown.

If you are interested in adopting River Song, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.